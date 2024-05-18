Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys 277 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $4,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Hubbell by 127.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 91 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hubbell by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Hubbell from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $435.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Hubbell from $400.00 to $384.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.57.

Hubbell Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HUBB traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $392.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,230. Hubbell Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.37 and a fifty-two week high of $429.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $401.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.06. Hubbell had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 36.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,004.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $378.77 per share, for a total transaction of $189,385.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,437.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.34, for a total value of $779,402.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,379,004.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,055 shares of company stock worth $1,232,139 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

