Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Acquired by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Lamb Weston accounts for approximately 1.2% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Lamb Weston worth $8,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,986,000 after purchasing an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lamb Weston by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,473,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,274,000 after purchasing an additional 93,127 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $135,563,000 after buying an additional 197,094 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,167,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,189,000 after buying an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 998,572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,936,000 after acquiring an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Down 0.2 %

LW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,219,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,061. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.41 and a 12-month high of $117.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 50.74% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

