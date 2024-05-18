Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,896 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 785.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 372 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RIO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO traded up $1.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.61. 3,545,405 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,527. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $58.27 and a 12 month high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average of $68.00.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. This represents a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.