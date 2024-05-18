Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 30.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,066,000 after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 44.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 114,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,997,000 after acquiring an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 125,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,874,000 after purchasing an additional 26,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 0.3 %

KOF stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.69. 88,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,062. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.18 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.59. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 52-week low of $69.33 and a 52-week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 0.84%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Further Reading

