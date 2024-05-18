Dundas Partners LLP Has $103,000 Stock Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dundas Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in First American Financial by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 44,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 117,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 18,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. The stock had a trading volume of 315,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,007. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.63. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). First American Financial had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FAF shares. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

