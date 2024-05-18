Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,949,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price target on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.92.

Nasdaq Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,067,644. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.60. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $46.88 and a one year high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 7,400 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.91, for a total transaction of $465,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,785.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Dubai Ltd Borse sold 31,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $1,798,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,341,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,383,809,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,010,436 shares of company stock worth $1,798,647,360 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

