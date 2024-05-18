Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,316 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price (up previously from $301.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $255.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Quanta Services from $246.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total value of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 263,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,476,452.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.40. 795,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 989,166. Quanta Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.74 and a fifty-two week high of $273.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

