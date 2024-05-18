Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report) by 197.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,069 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJUL. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TJUL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.77. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 has a 1-year low of $24.13 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025

The Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (TJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a two-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure TJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 (NYSEARCA:TJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 2 Yr to July 2025 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.