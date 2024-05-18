Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $1.52 Million Stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Free Report) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 4.59% of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its stake in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,214,000.
Shares of BATS:ICLO remained flat at $25.73 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 82,475 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.61.
The Invesco Aaa Clo Floating Rate Note ETF (ICLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in USD-denominated floating rate CLOs that are rated AAA or equivalent. ICLO was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.
