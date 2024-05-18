Navellier & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Goosehead Insurance as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 18.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Trading Down 0.1 %

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 146,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,619. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.41. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $92.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $64.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.24 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 202.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Mark Miller acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.06 per share, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.46 per share, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 17,582 shares of company stock valued at $1,141,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GSHD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.