Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Bought by Navellier & Associates Inc.

Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Vistra by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vistra by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Vistra by 2,121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 574,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,045,000 after acquiring an additional 548,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

VST stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.08. 6,084,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,734,361. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.53 and a 1-year high of $97.90. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.76%.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

