Navellier & Associates Inc. Purchases 15,958 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,958 shares during the period. e.l.f. Beauty comprises approximately 0.9% of Navellier & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 3,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ELF stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.80 and a 1-year high of $221.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average of $157.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.60.

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total value of $4,677,693.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 29,388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.40, for a total value of $4,890,163.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,095,667.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 201,600 shares of company stock worth $34,307,124. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ELF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.33.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

