Meridian Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,952 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 9,218.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,205,191 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,257 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 5,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $141,074.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,132 shares in the company, valued at $604,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of TFC opened at $39.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its 200 day moving average is $35.94. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $53.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Truist Financial had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -157.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays began coverage on Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TFC

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.