Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,673.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 3,772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.59, for a total transaction of $515,217.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,058,673.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $2,402,947.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 113,405 shares of company stock valued at $15,515,819. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.92.

ICE stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.40. 2,060,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,261,679. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.81 and a 12-month high of $140.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.24% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

