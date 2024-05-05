Contrasting Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY) and Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) and Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Polestar Automotive Holding UK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ferrari and Polestar Automotive Holding UK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ferrari 1 4 5 0 2.40 Polestar Automotive Holding UK 2 2 2 0 2.00

Volatility and Risk

Ferrari currently has a consensus target price of $413.86, suggesting a potential downside of 3.82%. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a consensus target price of $3.83, suggesting a potential upside of 185.82%. Given Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Polestar Automotive Holding UK is more favorable than Ferrari.

Ferrari has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ferrari and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ferrari $6.46 billion N/A $1.36 billion $7.45 57.76 Polestar Automotive Holding UK $2.46 billion 1.16 -$465.79 million N/A N/A

Ferrari has higher revenue and earnings than Polestar Automotive Holding UK.

Profitability

This table compares Ferrari and Polestar Automotive Holding UK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ferrari 21.06% 43.84% 15.73% Polestar Automotive Holding UK -25.83% N/A -21.58%

Summary

Ferrari beats Polestar Automotive Holding UK on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods. In addition, the company operates Ferrari museums in Modena and Maranello; Il Cavallino restaurant in Maranello; and theme parks in Abu Dhabi and Spain. Further, it provides direct or indirect finance and leasing services to retail clients and dealers; manages racetracks; develops and sells a range of apparel and accessories; and operates franchised and owned Ferrari stores. The company also sells its products through a network of authorized dealers operating points of sale, as well as through its website. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

About Polestar Automotive Holding UK

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

