TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Up 1.2 %

TRST opened at $27.93 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a twelve month low of $23.78 and a twelve month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.23 million, a PE ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

Insider Transactions at TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TrustCo Bank Corp NY

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, COO Kevin M. Curley purchased 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,006.80. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 34,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,111.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 39,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

