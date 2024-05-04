SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,277 Shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 220.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEGR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,590 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:LEGR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,236. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a one year low of $35.06 and a one year high of $43.75. The company has a market capitalization of $104.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.36 and a 200 day moving average of $40.33.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Dividend Announcement

About First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.0925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.