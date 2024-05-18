Teekay Co. (TK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on May 31st

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the shipping company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 97.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Teekay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Teekay Stock Performance

TK stock opened at $9.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $839.47 million, a P/E ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Teekay has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $9.31.

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $365.05 million during the quarter.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

