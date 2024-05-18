Renault SA (RNLSY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Renault’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Renault Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of RNLSY stock opened at $10.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Renault has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $11.21.
About Renault
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Renault
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.