Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Crescent Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Crescent Energy to earn $2.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

Shares of Crescent Energy stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Crescent Energy has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Crescent Energy ( NYSE:CRGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $657.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.12 million. Crescent Energy had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a positive return on equity of 12.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crescent Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

