TechnipFMC plc (FTI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 23rd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

TechnipFMC has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. TechnipFMC has a payout ratio of 11.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TechnipFMC to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.2%.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

FTI opened at $26.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.14. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTI. Barclays lifted their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $24.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of TechnipFMC stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Stories

