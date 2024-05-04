Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $15.69 Million Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 883,240 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,909 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vipshop worth $15,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vipshop by 65.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of VIPS stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $16.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,597,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,796,784. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Vipshop’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VIPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Vipshop in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.13.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

