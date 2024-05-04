SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $364,000 Holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 271.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 769,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,158,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,607,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,599,000 after purchasing an additional 148,893 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 332.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 146,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 112,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 144,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,843,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.00. 41,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,897. The firm has a market cap of $533.20 million, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.71.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

