Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.
Aethlon Medical Stock Performance
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
