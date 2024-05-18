Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Performance

AEMD stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.95. Aethlon Medical has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $5.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts predict that Aethlon Medical will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

