ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Price Performance
ABIO stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma Company Profile
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.