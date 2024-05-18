ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Price Performance

ABIO stock opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.09. ARCA biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 0.89.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ARCA biopharma stock. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ARCA biopharma, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ABIO Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

Featured Stories

