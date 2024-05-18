Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Prime Medicine from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Prime Medicine in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prime Medicine has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.18. Prime Medicine has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $17.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $849.81 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.07.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.08). Research analysts forecast that Prime Medicine will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Prime Medicine

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its stake in shares of Prime Medicine by 733.3% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Prime Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prime Medicine by 19.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Prime Medicine in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 70.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address the spectrum of diseases by deploying gene editing technology. The company offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

