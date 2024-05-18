Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) PT Raised to $44.00 at Barclays

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Squarespace from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, May 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.08.

Get Squarespace alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Squarespace

Squarespace Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.65. Squarespace has a 1 year low of $26.70 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -875.80, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Squarespace will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total transaction of $4,315,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,338.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Squarespace news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 67,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $2,139,930.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,388,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,848,920.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.15, for a total value of $4,315,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 504,133 shares in the company, valued at $21,753,338.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 484,789 shares of company stock worth $17,903,473. 44.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Squarespace by 195.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 3,201.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Squarespace by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Squarespace by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Squarespace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Squarespace

(Get Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet in the United States and internationally. It enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.