Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Performance

PRI stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $742.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.57 million. Primerica had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 27.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Primerica will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRI

Insider Activity

In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.