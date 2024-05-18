Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Announces $0.75 Quarterly Dividend

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Primerica has increased its dividend by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Primerica has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primerica to earn $19.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.4%.
Primerica Stock Performance
PRI stock opened at $228.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.10. Primerica has a 1 year low of $179.15 and a 1 year high of $256.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.63.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Primerica from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PRI
Insider Activity
In other Primerica news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,307.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $365,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,373.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.43, for a total value of $922,571.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,307.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock worth $1,648,677. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Primerica Company Profile
Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Primerica
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.