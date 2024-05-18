Swiss Life Holding AG (SZLMY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SZLMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 1.1277 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This is an increase from Swiss Life’s previous dividend of $0.99.
Swiss Life Price Performance
Shares of SZLMY stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. Swiss Life has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.58.
About Swiss Life
