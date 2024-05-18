AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Short Interest Update

AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 938,500 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 889,300 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 338,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

AIR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on AAR from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 28,145 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $1,631,284.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,597,873.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Christopher A. Jessup sold 15,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $1,116,463.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,630,872.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 100,770 shares of company stock worth $6,387,031 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in AAR by 592.4% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIR opened at $71.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.60. AAR has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $73.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $567.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.63 million. AAR had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

