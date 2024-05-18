Evercore ISI Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $290.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $285.00 to $290.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $277.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $253.96.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $285.67 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $185.00 and a fifty-two week high of $286.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.25. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 52.99%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total transaction of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $554,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 225,986 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.