Short Interest in Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK) Decreases By 7.1%

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,500 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 63,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 122,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Eltek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Get Eltek alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Eltek

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eltek

Eltek Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the third quarter worth about $375,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eltek in the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eltek by 46.6% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eltek in the first quarter worth $1,380,000. 64.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eltek stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. Eltek has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $22.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of -1.73.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.09). Eltek had a return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $12.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eltek will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eltek

(Get Free Report)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also provides high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eltek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eltek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.