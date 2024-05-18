Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Short Interest Up 5.3% in April

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,390,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 17,470,000 shares. Approximately 13.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

HIMS opened at $14.58 on Friday. Hims & Hers Health has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $17.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Imperial Capital raised Hims & Hers Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum sold 50,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $822,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Irene Becklund sold 2,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,494 shares in the company, valued at $66,367.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 588,695 shares of company stock worth $8,342,715 in the last 90 days. 31.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forerunner Ventures Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,836,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the first quarter worth $8,232,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,126,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,857,000 after buying an additional 428,671 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 39.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,272,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 38.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,032,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,494,000 after buying an additional 287,552 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

