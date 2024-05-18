Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NASDAQ:WBA)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Walgreens Boots Alliance has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a payout ratio of 31.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance to earn $3.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.32. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $17.12 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $37.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,859.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CFO Manmohan Mahajan acquired 6,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.38 per share, for a total transaction of $116,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,859.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Inderpal S. Bhandari acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, for a total transaction of $54,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.36.

View Our Latest Research Report on Walgreens Boots Alliance

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.