Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Short Interest Update

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the April 15th total of 5,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.
Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $24.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 384.63%.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KRG. StockNews.com raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.
Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.
