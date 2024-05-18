Michael Charles Meyer Acquires 1,122 Shares of Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Stock

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) Director Michael Charles Meyer purchased 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $16,908.54. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 54,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,437.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guild Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Guild stock opened at $14.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.73. The company has a market cap of $857.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 1.01. Guild Holdings has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $15.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.77 million. Guild had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 3.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Guild Holdings will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guild Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Guild

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GHLD. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 431,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,083,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Guild by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. GoodHaven Capital Management LLC now owns 174,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Guild by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,173,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,874,000 after buying an additional 26,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GHLD shares. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Guild in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Guild in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Guild from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

