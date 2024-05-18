Short Interest in Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC) Decreases By 7.1%

Digimarc Co. (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,230,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 15th total of 2,400,000 shares. Approximately 15.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.5 days.

In related news, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,941.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Digimarc news, Director Milena Alberti-Perez sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total transaction of $151,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $446,779.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alicia Syrett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $34,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,687 shares in the company, valued at $678,941.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,900 shares of company stock worth $418,971. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Digimarc by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Digimarc by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Digimarc by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Digimarc by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 234,606 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DMRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Digimarc in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Digimarc from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

NASDAQ:DMRC opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44. Digimarc has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $43.43.

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 46.01% and a negative net margin of 114.38%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Digimarc Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Validate protects, a cloud-based record of product authentication information; Digimarc Engage, an interactive communications channel connecting brands and consumers; and Digimarc Recycle.

