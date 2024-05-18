Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) PT Raised to $152.00 at Scotiabank

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $142.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

NYSE SPG opened at $148.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $147.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.91. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $157.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 13,226.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 920,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,312,000 after buying an additional 913,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after buying an additional 672,941 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 11,722.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 672,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,957,000 after buying an additional 667,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,423,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

