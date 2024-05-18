Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $72.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edison International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

NYSE EIX opened at $76.30 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.71. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $76.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.95.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 136.84%.

In other Edison International news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 9,794 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $735,235.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Edison International by 2,073.9% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 40,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 38,387 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 788,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 48,058 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Edison International by 150.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter worth $270,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

