BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the April 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $78,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Price Performance

NYSE BUI opened at $22.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.06. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $23.48.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.121 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

