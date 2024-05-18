Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Loop Capital raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $109.00. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Trade Desk traded as high as $94.43 and last traded at $93.25, with a volume of 684467 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.25.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTD. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.01.

In other news, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $8,438,157.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 242,609 shares in the company, valued at $19,869,677.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $6,132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,551,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,905,976.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kathryn E. Falberg sold 103,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total value of $8,438,157.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 242,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,869,677.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 636,643 shares of company stock valued at $53,475,566 in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTD. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth $277,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Trade Desk by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,467 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.96, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.61 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

