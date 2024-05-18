VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) PT Raised to $34.00 at Scotiabank

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VICI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI opened at $30.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72.

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,674,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,577,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,755,553 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 67,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,728,903 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,528,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001,793 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 34,784,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,993,000 after buying an additional 19,788,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,281,000 after buying an additional 3,798,898 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

