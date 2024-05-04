SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE) Position Raised by Royal Fund Management LLC

Royal Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:KCE – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF were worth $1,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KCE. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 232,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,659,000 after buying an additional 59,590 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $397,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000.

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:KCE traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.54. 5,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,011. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.23. SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $111.10. The firm has a market cap of $219.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF

The SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Capital Markets ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index. The S&P Capital Markets Select Industry Index is a float-adjusted, modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of the United States publicly traded companies that do business as broker dealers, asset managers, trust and custody banks or exchanges.

