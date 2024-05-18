Evercore ISI Increases Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target to $315.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Evercore ISI from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on WSM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $258.38.

NYSE WSM opened at $309.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.19. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $322.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 55.15% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 17,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.19, for a total transaction of $5,490,713.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,909.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,456,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $226,287,000 after buying an additional 18,004 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 970,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $195,882,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 785,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,358 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 785,143 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,426,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth about $152,843,000. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

