BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VET opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $15.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.78). Vermilion Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $376.85 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.0872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 159,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 245.6% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 37,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.91% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

