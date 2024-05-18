Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $2.50.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Surf Air Mobility from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Get Surf Air Mobility alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SRFM

Surf Air Mobility Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:SRFM opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Surf Air Mobility has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $5.00.

Surf Air Mobility (NYSE:SRFM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $30.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Surf Air Mobility will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Surf Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility in the third quarter worth $217,000. Institutional Venture Management XV LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at $824,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Surf Air Mobility during the third quarter valued at about $1,846,000. 17.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Surf Air Mobility

(Get Free Report)

Surf Air Mobility Inc operates as an electric aviation and air travel company in the United States. The company offers an air mobility platform with scheduled routes and on demand charter flights operated by third parties. Surf Air Mobility Inc is headquartered in Hawthorne, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surf Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surf Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.