Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upgraded Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital raised shares of Vista Outdoor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded Vista Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $38.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. Vista Outdoor has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.32. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -313.91 and a beta of 0.93.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a positive return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,980,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,671 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 45.5% during the third quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,703,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,542,000 after buying an additional 844,865 shares during the last quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 149.9% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 695,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 417,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,884,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 5.7% during the third quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,785,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,601,000 after buying an additional 312,800 shares during the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

