First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.23. Approximately 5,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
