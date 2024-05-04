First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.23. Approximately 5,674 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.39.

Get First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned about 6.15% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.