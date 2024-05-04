IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.82-$11.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.895-$3.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.99 billion. IDEXX Laboratories also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 10.820-11.200 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $580.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.60. 547,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,434. IDEXX Laboratories has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $525.21 and its 200-day moving average is $512.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.27.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.20. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $901.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $891.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total transaction of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP George Fennell sold 8,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.87, for a total value of $4,704,586.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,815.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.61, for a total value of $6,871,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,247 shares in the company, valued at $45,377,624.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,524 shares of company stock worth $24,871,960. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

