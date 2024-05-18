StockNews.com Lowers Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

SID has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Itau BBA Securities reissued an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.90 to $2.90 in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE SID opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $4.03.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1395 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the first quarter worth $311,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 880.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 62,011 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter worth about $1,510,000.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates through five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products consisting of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

